4 civilians including 2-year-old martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Four more Palestinian civilians, including a 2-year-old child, were killed on Wednesday when Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the central Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency the house in the city of Deir Al-Balah was completely destroyed by the airstrike, while nearby houses also suffered severe damage.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry has yet to comment on the incident.

The witnesses added that the dead included Iyad Abdel-Fattah Salha, his wife Amani Youssef Mahawish, their 2-year-old daughter Nagham Iyad Salha, and Fida Fakhry al-Qudra.

Since May 10, at least 219 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 others injured in Israeli attacks across the blockaded territory, according to the ministry.

Twelve people have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.







