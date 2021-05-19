Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in front of Israeli Embassy in Amman to show solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

Hundreds of Jordanians marched Wednesday near the Israeli Embassy in Amman in solidarity with Palestinians.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent said a sit-in protest was organized by the Jordanian Teachers Union.

"Today's activity is a show of our standing by Palestinian cause, our solidarity with Palestinians, and denouncing the violations and persecution carried out by the Israeli entity," Ayman Al-Akour, former spokesperson for the union told the Turkish news agency.

Demonstrators raised banners that read: "The people want to drop the Wadi Araba Agreement," "Palestine is a trust, and normalization is a betrayal," and "The people want the liberation of Palestine," along with other pro-Palestinian slogans.

The Wadi Araba peace treaty was signed between Jordan and Israel in 1994 which ended a state of war between the two countries since the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

Slogans calling for the expulsion of Israel's ambassador from Jordan and denouncing Israeli attacks on Palestine and the Al-Aqsa mosque were also chanted.

A member of the union's council, Abu Farhan, told Anadolu Agency that the union demands Jordan's leadership assume its "true role" in supporting Palestinians by action, not words.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks in the blockaded territory since May 10, according to its Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 28 Palestinians, including four children, have been killed in the occupied West Bank in clashes with the Israeli forces.

Twelve Israelis have been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.





