YPG/PKK terror group supporters stone US army vehicles in northern Syria

Supporters of the YPG/PKK terrorist group stoned American army vehicles in Syria.

YPG/PKK supporters held a march to protest Turkey's ongoing operations in northern Iraq and supported Abdullah Öcalan, the PKK ringleader imprisoned in Turkey.

According to video footage released by a pro-YPG/PKK website operating from Germany, terror supporters stoned armored vehicles of the US army on the pretext that the US remained unresponsive to Turkey's operations against terror targets in northern Iraq.

Terror supporters had previously also stoned some US elements when they withdrew due to the military operations of Turkey. They had accused the US of leaving them vulnerable to Turkey.

Senior US officials met with the PKK/YPG-led SDF and affiliated groups on Monday; among them were Acting Assistant Secretary Joey Hood, Acting Special Representative for Syria Aimee Cutrona, and National Security Council Director for Iraq and Syria Zehra Bel.

The US State Department said in a statement that Hood "underscored the US commitment to cooperation and coordination in the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, continued stability in northeast Syria, and the delivery of stabilization assistance to liberated areas to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS".

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terror group in the US, EU, and Turkey. US support for the YPG-led SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.