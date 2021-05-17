Turkey determined to support Palestine cause

Turkey's parliament speaker on Monday conducted phone diplomacy with his Pakistani, Iraqi and Kazakh counterparts.

"As Turkey, we will continue henceforth to stand firmly behind our Palestinian brothers in their struggle for freedom and justice, as we have done so far," Mustafa Şentop told his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser.

Şentop said Ankara was making all kinds of diplomatic efforts for Palestine, under the leadership of the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkey is regretfully following Israel's acts of state terrorism and crimes against humanity, he said, adding: "Now, it's necessary to tell Israel 'Stop!' and take measures [against them]," he said.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 59 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks in Gaza since last week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 1,305 people have also been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli offensive.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Qaiser, for his part, said his country would never accept Israeli killings of innocent people.

"We are very concerned about the current incidents in Palestine. For Turkey is a very powerful leader in the region, it can offer us very valuable suggestions on the Palestinian issue," he said.

In his phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad Al-Halbousi, Şentop said Turkey was closely following Israeli violations against children in Palestine.

"We regretfully follow that the Zionist Israel is practicing state terrorism ... we think we need to mobilize different international parliamentary organizations, especially the parliamentary union of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in order to immediately react to the [Palestinian] issue," he said.

Al-Halbousi underlined that Palestinians should gain their rights, which they deserve.

In his call with Kazakh counterpart Nurlan Nigmatulin, Şentop said Nur-Sultan had an exceptional place in the hearts of the Turkish nation.

"It is gratifying that our heads of state and we are determined to further develop our bilateral relations at all levels," he said.

Nigmatulin said the two countries had deep historical relations.

"Your friendship is extremely important for us. A good example," he said.