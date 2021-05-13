Collinet Makosso appointed Republic of Congo’s new premier

Republic of the Congo's President Denis Sassou-Nguesso late Wednesday appointed Anatole Collinet Makosso as the new prime minister, the presidency announced.

Before this appointment, Makosso was the education minister of the Central African country since 2015.

He was also minister of youth and civic instruction from 2011 to 2016

Makosso, 56, replaces Clement Mouamba who resigned on May 4 with his government team, nearly three weeks after the inauguration of President Sassou-Nguesso for a fourth term.

In a tweet, Thierry Moungalla, the country's government spokesman, congratulated and wished good luck to the new prime minister.

Makosso has the task of forming a new government.