2 Anadolu Agency journalists injured by Israeli raid in Gaza

Two Anadolu Agency journalists sustained injuries on Thursday evening in an Israeli raid on northern Gaza.

Photojournalist Mustafa Hassouna and cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul were injured while covering an Israeli strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Both journalists, whose injuries were moderate, were transferred to the nearby Indonesian hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said eight journalists were assaulted by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem between May 7 and 10.

It said that three among these were from Anadolu Agency, including correspondent Turgut Alp Boyraz, photographer Mustafa alKharouf and photographer Fayez Abu Rumeila.

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardment, so far killing 83 Palestinians, including 17 children and seven women, according to health officials. At least 487 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

To date, seven Israelis have been killed in the recent violence -- six of them in rocket attacks in addition to a soldier killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah area in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.