Myanmar still in turmoil 100 days since February 1 coup

At least 783 people have been killed by the Myanmar military as of May 11 since a February coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The group recorded two additional deaths from Kachin State on Monday that were documented Tuesday.

"Currently a total of 3,859 people are under detention. 1,581 of them have been issued arrest warrants, 20 were sentenced to death and 14 were sentenced to three years imprisonment," it wrote in a daily report.

Myanmar's military junta remains in power 100 days since the coup as regime forces continue to use varied forms of violence and torture against civilians.

"During these 100 days, civilians have been exposed to various forms of persecution and have had their properties looted and destroyed on a daily basis," said AAPP.

The civil society group said junta forces' unprovoked shooting is worsening by the day.

Veterinarian Sai Aik Kwan was captured May 8 by junta forces. Soldiers tied him up, shot him in the head and left his body next to a drain.

After his family recovered his body, soldiers confiscated the body on day of his funeral. They returned it with his head dismembered.

"On the death certificate, they claimed he (Sai) died of a drug overdose, while it is clear that he was brutally murdered," said AAPP.

Junta forces also continue to oppress public servants involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement.

"It seems that civilians have been left to defend themselves and end this dictatorship on their own," said the group.

In addition, business, political, social, and health sectors are all on the verge of collapse.

"Civilians have been unable to access healthcare and COVID-19 tracing halted, putting the population at risk of facing a third wave of pandemic," it said.





