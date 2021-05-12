Hamas armed wing strikes Israeli cities of Dimona, Ashdod

Palestinian resistance group Hamas fired a volley of rockets into southern Israel on Wednesday in response to continued attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

The Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the group's military wing, said in separate statements that it targeted Dimona with 15 rockets and fired 50 rockets at Ashdod.

It said it targeted an Israeli gas plant station near the shores of Gaza with a barrage of rockets, but did not specify the number of rockets fired.

Israel has not reported damages from the attacks.

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardment bringing the death toll among Palestinians to 53 along with 320 injured, in addition to heavy damages in residential areas across Gaza.