Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 8, 2021. Picture taken May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil recorded 38,911 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,024 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,184,790, and the official death toll to 422,340.