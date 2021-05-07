Turkish aid group TIKA distributes food packages to needy Namibian families

Turkey's state-run aid agency Friday distributed food packages to 450 needy Namibian families as part of a special campaign launched during the holy month of Ramadan.

The food packages were distributed in the capital Windhoek as well as Okahandja, Groot Aub, Osire Refugee Camp, Keetmanshop and Kunene regions of the South African nation, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a statement.

The aid includes basic food items such as flour, sugar and salt to meet their needs for a month, as well as hygiene materials.

Speaking at a ceremony held before distribution, Berin Makbule Tulun, Turkey's ambassador to Windhoek, said that Ramadan is a month of unity and solidarity, and that the aid provided in difficult times should be considered as a part of Turkish culture.