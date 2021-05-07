Burak Yılmaz on fire as Lille edge closer to Ligue 1 title with Lens win

Lille edged closer to their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years as a Burak Yılmaz double inspired them to a 3-0 win in the derby of the North at 10-man RC Lens on Friday.

Yilmaz struck a penalty and a stunner in the first half with Jonathan David adding another after the break to put Lille on 79 points with two games left, four ahead of champions Paris St Germain who play their game in hand at Stade Rennais on Sunday.

Promoted Lens slipped down to sixth on 56 points, behind Olympique de Marseille, who travel to St Etienne on Sunday, on goal difference.

Lille, last crowned champions in 2011, are looking to become the second club other than PSG to clinch the Ligue 1 title since 2013.









