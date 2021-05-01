Turkey Diyanet Foundation hands out food aid to needy families in Democratic Republic of Congo

As part of an aid project, a Turkish charity prepared 1,000 food packages to distribute among the needy families in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) started delivery in Goma, with 500 packages given away to families in the city as part of efforts in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said Ilyas Bulut, a TDV official.

He said that another 500 packages will be delivered to the capital Kinshasa next week.

Bulut said they came to Goma after aid activities in Rwanda; and added that the aid was good but not enough due to the high population and lack of access to basic needs.

"We plan to increasingly continue our aid here in the coming years," he added.