Beşiktaş on brink of Super Lig title with 7-0 win, Larin on fire

Beşiktaş on the brink of the Turkish Super League title as they had a 7-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor on matchday 39.
Black Eagles broke the deadlock with an own goal from Babajide Akintola in the second minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.
Canadian winger Cyle Larin scored four goals in the 11th, 14th, 55th, and 65th minutes respectively, for the Black-Eagles.
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Ridvan Yılmaz also scored as Beşiktaş easily beat Atakas Hatayspor in the home game.
Beşiktaş are top of Super Lig to increase their points total to 81, with a home victory.
Having a game at hand, second-place Fenerbahce collected 73 points while Galatasaray have 72.
Beşiktaş will be crowned as Turkish Super Lig champions if they collect 4 points in the next three games.
Saturday
Beşiktaş - Atakas Hatayspor : 7-0
Sunday
Yukatel Denizlispor - Çaykur Rizespor
Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Göztepe
Gençlerbirliği - Galatasaray
Monday
Medipol Basaksehir - MKE Ankaragücü
Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor
Kasımpasa - Aytemiz Alanyaspor
Fenerbahce - B.B Erzurumspor
Gaziantep - Demir Grup Sivasspor