Beşiktaş on brink of Super Lig title with 7-0 win, Larin on fire

Beşiktaş on the brink of the Turkish Super League title as they had a 7-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor on matchday 39.

Black Eagles broke the deadlock with an own goal from Babajide Akintola in the second minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Canadian winger Cyle Larin scored four goals in the 11th, 14th, 55th, and 65th minutes respectively, for the Black-Eagles.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Ridvan Yılmaz also scored as Beşiktaş easily beat Atakas Hatayspor in the home game.

Beşiktaş are top of Super Lig to increase their points total to 81, with a home victory.

Having a game at hand, second-place Fenerbahce collected 73 points while Galatasaray have 72.

Beşiktaş will be crowned as Turkish Super Lig champions if they collect 4 points in the next three games.

WEEK 39 RESULTS & FIXTURES

Saturday

Beşiktaş - Atakas Hatayspor : 7-0

Sunday

Yukatel Denizlispor - Çaykur Rizespor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Göztepe

Gençlerbirliği - Galatasaray

Monday

Medipol Basaksehir - MKE Ankaragücü

Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Kasımpasa - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce - B.B Erzurumspor

Gaziantep - Demir Grup Sivasspor