Nigeria university shuts hostels over security threats

A university in central Nigeria has closed all its students' hostels over security threats, an official said.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, the deputy registrar of the University of Jos in the Plateau state, said the decision was taken following reports of security threats to the university staff, students, and properties.

He urged students and staff to comply with the directive and remain cautious.

Nigeria has witnessed increasing terror attacks on schools, the kidnapping of students, and banditry in recent months.

On Friday, President Mohammadu Buhari held an emergency security meeting with service chiefs and security advisors as many Nigerians called for urgent action.