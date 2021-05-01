Clashes mark May Day protests in France

Thousands of people, labor unions and organizations joined the traditional May Day protest march across France -- the first amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic -- marred by clashes and vandalism in some areas, according to police.

In the cities of Paris and Lyon, processions were blocked by "radical elements" who attacked police and vandalized shop windows, commercial establishments and public property.

Paris police said it intervened after "a pre-procession made up of radical elements blocked the progress of the rest of the procession." Interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter that 34 people had been arrested after they came to interrupt the march instead of demonstrating.

In Lyon, 27 police officers were injured as a group of 200 protestors used mortars against them. Five were arrested for lighting fire and damaging street furniture in the city hub of Place Bellecour, local authorities said.

Elsewhere, more than 300 rallies, events and organized by the national labor and trade unions General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Labor Force (FO), Unitary Trade Union Federation (FSU) and Solidarity, were relatively peaceful and the atmosphere festive. Even with COVID-19 restrictions, demonstrators turned out in large numbers to march and demand employment, wage increases, social protection and improvement in public services.

"There is a great anger ... against the backdrop of labor reforms such as the unemployment insurance, which has aroused discontent in the world of work, of the culture," a statement from the CGT said. In October 2019, the Macron administration unveiled tough reforms, making it harder for unemployed people to claim state benefits.

More than 106,000 people demonstrated in France this Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, the BFMTV network reported.

EUROPE

Similar rallies for International Workers Day were held across Europe, with curtailments due to the pandemic.

In Madrid, ministers joined demonstrators to march from the town hall to the city's Puerta del Sol square, While in Berlin, thousands of protestors took to a bicycle rally in a protest against capitalism.

Hamburg and Leipzig saw clashes as police tried to prevent left-wing demonstrators from organizing rallies to prevent the spread of infections and demonstrators launched firecrackers at security forces, a report in Der Spiegel news website said.

A Live musical concert with limited spectators was held in Rome with over 40 musicians, the first such event after lockdown measures were lifted last month, according to a report in the La Republica daily.



