Asylum seekers pushed back by Greece saved in Aegean

Nearly a dozen asylum seekers were rescued in the Aegean Sea after being illegally pushed back by Greek authorities into Turkish territorial waters, said Turkish security sources on Wednesday.

Turkish Coast Guard units launched a rescue mission after learning a group of asylum seekers were found in a rubber boat off Bodrum in Turkey's western Muğla province, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All 11 of them were taken safely to land, and then to the provincial migration office, the source added.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.