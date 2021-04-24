Turkish series’ 1st episode gets 100M+ views in Pakistan

Resurrection: Ertuğrul, a popular Turkish TV series, has over 100,000 million views on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan's state-run PTV.

The TV show was first aired on April 25, 2020.

The people of Pakistan have admired the series greatly to the extent that it was the most-searched item on Google's 2020 search list for film-TV category in Pakistan.

With Resurrection: Ertuğrul gaining huge interest across the country, some Pakistani media outlets began to air other Turkish TV series, including Yunus Emre: Aşkın Yolculugu (Journey of Love) and Kuruluş Osman (The Ottoman) that focused on the earliest days of the Ottoman Empire.