People observe the sea in Barra da Tijuca beach amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil recorded 45,178 new cases of coronavirus and 2,027 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 380,000 Brazilians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, the official data show, the second highest total in the world after the United States.