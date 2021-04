Citizens wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a vaccination day for 57-year-old and older citizens, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil recorded 79,719 new cases of coronavirus and 3,472 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

That takes Brazil's death toll to 381,475 and the total confirmed cases to 14.1 million.