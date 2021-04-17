US, Japan to work to confront issues from China: Joe Biden

The US and Japan will work together to handle challenges from China, said President Joe Biden on Friday.

In his first in-person news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House, Biden said both leaders' commitment to meet in person is indicative of the importance Japan and the US place on the relationship between the two nations.

Biden said they had "a very productive discussion," adding that he and the Japanese premier affirmed support for the US-Japanese alliance and their shared security.

"We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Biden.

The Japanese prime minister said the alliance has served its role as the foundation of peace and stability for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

"We also had serious talks on China's influence over the peace and prosperity of the Indo Pacific, and the world at large," said Suga.

"We agreed to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force or collusion in the East and South China Seas and intimidation of others in the region. At the same time, we agreed on the necessity for each of us to engage in frank dialogue with China," he added.



