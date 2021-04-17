KEREM AKTÜRKOĞLUS HAT-TRICK FIRES GALATASARAY TO 3-1 WIN OVER GÖZTEPE IN TSL

The Lions' young winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick in his team's 3-1 win against Göztepe in the Turkish Super League clash on Saturday.

Fousseni Diabate broke the deadlock in the eighth minute for the home side but Galatasaray came back from 1-0 down with Aktürkoğlu's two goals in the first half.

Aktürkoğlu, 22, converted a penalty in the 64th minute to complete his hat-trick as his impressive performance led Galatasaray to seal a comeback win at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

Galatasaray are now in third place with 65 points, six points behind the leaders Beşiktaş, with seven games remaining of Super Lig.