PRESIDENT BIDEN, OBAMA TO APPEAR ON NBCS VACCINATION SPECIAL

President Biden, Obama to appear on NBC's vaccination special

Published April 13,2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will now be a part of NBC's "Roll Up Your Sleeves", a COVID-19 vaccination awareness program, Comcast Corp's NBC said on Tuesday.

The hour-long special, created by media company ATTN, will air on April 18, and aims to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. ATTN had previously said former First Lady Michelle Obama and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will also appear on the program.

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will interview Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on the special, ATTN had said.

The show, which will include a number of comedy acts, informative packages and real-life stories, is being produced in partnership with pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance .