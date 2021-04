Candles are seen at a memorial site set up outside the Basilica of Guadalupe by Catholics for all who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) so far in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Mexico's government reported 1,793 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 126 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,280,213 infections and 209,338 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.