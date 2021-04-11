5 Azerbaijani veterans get prosthesis in Turkey

Five Azerbaijani veterans wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh have been fitted with prosthesis in Turkey as part of an aid project.

They were brought to Istanbul within the scope of a project by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and Alliance of International Doctors.

Prosthesis for the veterans, including soldiers and mine clearance officials who lost their body parts in the conflict zone, were prepared in Azerbaijan's capital Baku and fitted in Istanbul.

Veterans will return to their home country after completing physical therapy and rehabilitation processes in Turkey.

Novruz Novruzov, a veteran, told Anadolu Agency that his right leg was injured when a mortar shell hit Akdere region.

He was treated in hospital for about 45 days and his leg, but it had to be amputated due to gangrene. "Before I was walking with crutches. I am very happy now ... I have my prosthesis," he said.

LIBERATION OF KARABAKH

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

Last September, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended under a Nov. 10 deal, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.