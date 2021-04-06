Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu meets UN General Assembly head Bozkır in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met with Volkan Bozkır the Turkish diplomat currently heading the UN General Assembly, in the capital Ankara.

"Met w/ @volkan_bozkir who pays his 1st official visit to Turkey as President of 75th @UN General Assembly. Under his leadership UNGA works uninterrupted despite pandemic," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"Our leading role in UN & our support to Amb. Bozkir will continue. - Will make Istanbul UN hub," Çavuşoğlu added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bozkir visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

On Monday, Bozkir arrived in Ankara to start his official visit.

He is expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop and later address the Turkish parliament.

This Saturday, Bozkir is set to visit Turkey's southern province of Hatay, on the Syrian frontier, where he will see UN cross-border aid operations and inspect temporary shelter facilities.