Erdoğan Hospital gives food aid to orphanage in Somalia

The administration of the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu on Tuesday delivered food aid to Imamu-Nawawi Orphanage Center in Hodan District in Mogadishu.

Food baskets containing rice, sugar, flour, edible oil, and dates were delivered to the orphanage, it said in a tweet.

The hospital also delivered 273 tents to the displaced persons living in the Danyar Camp in the Weydow area of the capital Mogadishu.

The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital, one of the modernized hospitals in the Horn of Africa country, was officially inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2015 and provides training to Somali healthcare workers.