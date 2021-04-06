German-Turks put a smile on faces of Mauritanian children by handing out presents

Turkish expats living in Germany placed a smile on the faces of children [that live in Mauritania under harsh conditions] by donating the clothes and candies more than a month before Eid al-Fitr.

Turkey's Religious Affairs and Turkey Diyanet Foundation (TDV) in coordination with Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB and the expat community distributed the aid to children in Brakna.

The volunteers played various games with the children throughout the day.

Fahrettin Alptekin, a DITIB representative in Essen, Germany, told Anadolu Agency that the donations collected from various aid associations in Germany were brought to Mauritania by 17 volunteers.

"We came here bearing gifts. We try to make children happy and make them smile... The main purpose of aid activities is social interaction. That is what we are doing here," Alptekin said.







