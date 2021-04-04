5 dead, dozens missing after ferry capsizes in Bangladesh

A ferry carrying over 50 people capsized in Bangladesh on Sunday evening, killing at least five women and leaving dozens missing, according to officials.

The Munshiganj-bound passenger vessel sank in the Shitalakshya River in the central Narayanganj city when a cargo ship reportedly hit the vessel, officials told Anadolu Agency.

"According to locals, there were about 100 people on board. But our official source informed us that the vessel was carrying at least 50 passengers. Thus, we could only confirm the exact number of passengers and missing after the rescue operation is completed," Abul Kalam, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defense Narayanganj, told Anadolu Agency.

A rescue ship has already reached the scene while many more rescuers are on the way to join the operation. But the hostile weather due to the sudden Norwesters storm has created difficulties and slowed down the rescue operation, he added.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the five women were recovered by the rescue workers, while some managed to come ashore and the operation is still going on, fire service officials told Anadolu Agency.

A river police official, citing a rescued passenger, said that the vessel was allegedly carrying many more passengers than its' capacity. The official who was at the rescue mission told local Somoy TV that it has become difficult to reach the spot due to the rough river and storm.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard and police also joined the rescue operation, according to fire service officials.

Separately, fire service officials at the northern Rangpur regional office told Anadolu Agency that at least six people were killed in the Norwesters storm on Sunday.

People mostly died after houses and trees collapsed in the sudden storm, and power has been cut off in many areas in the district, the officials added.



