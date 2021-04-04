UAE says it is investing $3 bln in Iraq - WAM

The United Arab Emirates will invest $3 billion in Iraq, it said in a joint statement at the end of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE, state news agency (WAM) reported.

"UAE announced its investment of three billion dollars in Iraq. The initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and advance economic, social, and developmental growth in support of the brotherly Iraqi people," the statement said, according to WAM.