Majority of Jews feel 'less safe' in US - poll

A majority of Jewish Americans feel "less safe" in the US today than a decade ago, according to survey results published by a rights watchdog on Wednesday.

As many as 59% of Jewish Americans polled by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said the US has become less safe for the community.

The survey found that 63% of Jews in the US have either experienced or witnessed some form of anti-Semitism in the last five years, up from 54% in 2020.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 15 with 503 Jewish American adults.

As many as 56% of the respondents said they heard anti-Semitic comments, slurs, or threats targeting others, the results showed.

The survey found that one in four Jewish Americans have been targeted by anti-Semitic comments, slurs, or threats over the past five years, and 9% have been physically attacked just for being Jewish.

A total of 36% of the respondents said they have been the target of online harassment, including being called offensive names.

"Asked whether they have taken specific steps to guard against violence or harassment against Jews, 6% percent said they have avoided Jewish institutions, including synagogues or Jewish events, and 13% said they have avoided identifying themselves as Jewish on social media," the ADL said in its report.

The overall number of people who took at least one protective measure was 32%, compared to 27% in 2020, it added.