1 YEAR IN UAE PRISON FOR APRIL FOOLS DAY PRANKS

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced up to one year in jail for those involved in spreading rumors or lies on April Fool's Day.

The country's Public Prosecution Office said in a statement cited by the official WAM news that spreading rumors that negatively affect society and harm public interests or playing pranks that spread negative spirit and disturb public security are punishable under the law with an imprisonment penalty for a period of no less than one year.

The April Fool's Day is marked every year on the first of April worldwide where traditionally people prank others.



