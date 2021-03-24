UN concerned over political impasse in Somalia

The UN's top official has reiterated his concern at the continued political impasse for elections in Somalia, despite several rounds of consultations amongst the country's political actors, his spokesperson said.

"The protracted stalemate carries significant risks for the stability of the country and the welfare of the Somali people, who are already facing a dire humanitarian situation and precarious security conditions," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Horn of African country witnessed a political stalemate after presidential and parliamentary elections were delayed and the president's constitutional mandate expired on Feb. 8.

The agreement reached last September was seen as a major step towards Somalia holding indirect parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

It has since stalled as the country's divided political leaders differ on how to proceed with the elections, despite President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's constitutional mandate having expired on Feb. 8.

Guterres urged the federal government of Somalia and all leaders of the country's federal member state to resolve their differences in the electoral process and reach a consensus on the way forward.

He also welcomed the commitment of Somali leaders to the Sept. 17 electoral model, and called on them to agree quickly on its swift implementation and the holding of elections without further delay.



