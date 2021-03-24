Turkey, US plan for broader bilateral meeting: Çavuşoğlu

After brief talks, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday that he and his US counterpart plan to hold a more comprehensive meeting in either the US or Turkey.

"We agreed with the US secretary of state to hold a broader meeting in either the US or Turkey," Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Brussels.



Çavuşoğlu's remarks came after he met with Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting. He said today's meeting lasted less than an hour.

On his meeting with Blinken, he said they discussed all aspects of the situation in Syria, the stability of Iraq, and supporting the new government in Libya.

Underlining that Turkey wants to host a conference on Afghanistan in April, he said Turkish officials would meet with all parties to decide on a date.

On Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 defense missile system, Çavuşoğlu reiterated that Turkey has already purchased the system and the deal was concluded.

He ruled out reversing the decision but repeated Turkey's offer to set up a commission with the US to clarify any technical issues.

The US has claimed the Russian system poses a threat to NATO weapons systems.

Turkey says its efforts to buy missile defense from the West were rebuffed, and also that the S-400 and NATO systems would not be integrated, so there is no threat.