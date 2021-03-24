Sudan imposes lockdown in Khartoum amid COVID-19 surge

Sudanese health authorities on Wednesday imposed a partial lockdown in the capital Khartoum amid a surge in new infections of coronavirus.

The restrictions include banning the movement of people from Khartoum to other cities and extending the closure of local markets, schools, malls and restaurants, a government committee on combating coronavirus said in a statement.

Health authorities said that Sudan was on the verge of a "third wave" of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the restrictions would continue for a week-long period.

Sudan has registered more than 30,000 virus infections, more than 20,000 of which were reported in the capital Khartoum.

Sudanese authorities said that the country has received 800,000 vaccines earlier this month.





