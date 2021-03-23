Israeli army says rocket fired from Gaza Strip

The Israeli army on Tuesday said a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in an empty field in Israel.

In a statement, the army said that warning sirens were sounded after the rocket fell in the city of Beersheba.

Daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported the rocket caused no casualties or material damage.

The official Kan TV reported the rocket was fired at Beersheba during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the city to inspect the electoral process.

This is the first rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel since the beginning of 2021, the TV channel said.

No party in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israelis on Tuesday headed out to cast votes in the Knesset elections.

This is the fourth time in two years elections are being held in Israel as a political deadlock persists.