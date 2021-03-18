'Turkey key in Europe’s future as it was in past'

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of 18 March statement with the EU, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Turkey is a key country in Europe's future as it was in the past.

"Our renewed close cooperation with the #EU will continue to bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire continent," the ministry said on Twitter by sharing an infographic on EU-Turkey 18 March statement.

In the infographic, the ministry said that the statement is an example of a positive result when the EU and Turkey cooperate on common goals.

"[The statement] is also a suitable tool for developing Turkey-EU relations with a membership perspective," it added.

"Strengthening Turkey's EU accession process", "starting the negotiations on Customs Union modernization", "Visa Liberation for Turkish citizens", "Holding High-Level Dialogue Meetings," and "Turkey-EU Summits", "counter-terrorism operation", "cooperation on migration" are elements of the statement.