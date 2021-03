News World At least 14 protesters killled in Myanmar

Myanmar security forces killed at least 14 protesters in the Hlaingthaya district of Yangon on Sunday, the Myanmar Now news service said, while some other domestic media gave even higher death tolls.

Published March 14,2021

At least four people were shot dead during protests in Myanmar on Sunday, as security forces continued their violent crackdown against dissent following last month's military coup. (AP Photo)