Arson attack targets Muslim children’s school in Sweden

A fire broke out on Sunday at a private school in central Sweden where Muslim children are educated, said media reports.

Hussein Aldaodi, the principal of Alsalamskolan School in the province of Orebro, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT that footage on school security cameras showed two people setting fire to the school.

"In the footage, two masked men break windows on the lower floor of the school and throw flammable materials inside," Aldaodi said.

"Because it was early in the morning, our only consolation was that no one was in the school," he added.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.