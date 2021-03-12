Georgia thanks Turkey for backing territorial integrity

Georgia on Friday thanked Turkey for supporting its territorial integrity and NATO integration process.

Receiving Turkish Ambassador Fatma Ceren Yazgan in the capital Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili "expressed his gratitude for the solid support demonstrated by Turkey towards sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia.

According to a written Prime Ministry statement, Garibashvili and Yazgan discussed key topics of strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as economic cooperation.

They also highlighted that Georgia and Turkey's joint regional projects and effective strategic partnership were "vivid examples" of sustainable development and reliable cooperation between the two nations.

Touching upon the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, they noted that cooperation on this matter remained a priority "as the global pandemic may only be defeated with a joint effort."

This year, diplomatic relations between Turkey and Georgia mark their 100th anniversary.

Turkey supports its northeastern neighbor's integration process into the NATO alliance, as well as its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Tbilisi fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 over Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Georgia lost control of both areas and Russia later recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.