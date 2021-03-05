Turkey condemns suicide car bomb attack in Somalia

Turkey on Friday condemned the deadly suicide car bomb attack that hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the brotherly Somali people and the government, we wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded," said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

It emphasized that Turkey would continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

At least 20 people were killed and 30 others wounded when a suicide car bomb blast targeted a busy restaurant in Mogadishu on Friday.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via radio Andalus, saying they attacked security officials' meeting point.