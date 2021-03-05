Ballistic missile strike kills 3 in northern Syria

At least three civilians were killed and 28 others wounded when ballistic missiles targeted two separate areas in Aleppo, northern Syria, according to reports from the ground.

Ballistic missiles were fired on Tarhin region of al-Bab district and Al-Hamran region of Jarablus district on the border with Turkey.

There are oil refining facilities operated by primitive methods in the regions where the attacks took place. Violent explosions occurred after many tankers in the area caught fire.

The wounded were taken to nearby healthcare facilities and several fire teams were dispatched to the area.

Casualties are feared to rise while it is yet to be known who fired the missiles.

Two civilians were killed and six others wounded when a ballistic missile strike targeted Tarhin on Feb. 9.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria on Aug. 24, 2016 to eliminate Daesh/ISIS and other terrorists and help the safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homes.

The operation lasted 216 days and ended on March 29, 2017. During the operation, more than 2,600 Daesh/ISIS terrorists were killed and 413 terrorists neutralized. Jarablus, Al-Rai, Dabiq, Qabasin, and Al-Bab were all liberated from terrorists.







