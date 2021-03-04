TERROR ATTACK INJURES 3 CIVILIANS IN SYRIAS AFRIN

At least three civilians were injured on Thursday in a missile attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

The terror group, attacking from Syria's Tal Rifaat region, targeted the Maryamin region in western Afrin province.

Three civilians inside a vehicle were wounded in the attack that damaged the vehicle. Those injured were taken to hospitals.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey's anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells in the region.

The terror group often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab by attacking from adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).