Turkish corps commander martyred in helicopter crash

A high-ranking Turkish military general was among the victims of the helicopter crash in eastern Turkey's Bitlis that killed nine soldiers and injured four others.

Commander of the 8th Corps, Lt. Gen. Osman Erbaş succumbed to his wounds after the tragic crash, agencies reported.

In a statement, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said the AS532 Cougar helicopter took off from the eastern province of Bingöl at 1:55 p.m. and was en route to Bitlis province's Tatvan district when contact with the aircraft was lost at around 2:25 p.m.

"A search and rescue party consisting of a UAV, a CN-235 airplane and a helicopter was dispatched immediately," the statement raid.

Nine soldiers on board the helicopter were killed in the crash, the ministry said, adding that four survivors were being transferred to hospital for treatment.

Offering condolences in the wake of the accident, the ministry said an investigation had been launched into the incident.