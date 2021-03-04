MYANMARS US EMBASSY BREAKS WITH MILITARY OVER COUP

Myanmar's embassy in Washington said Thursday that it is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives during anti-coup demonstrations in the South Asian country.

In a statement posted on the mission's Facebook page, the embassy said it expresses its strong opposition and rejection to the use of lethal force by the Myanmar security forces.

"The Embassy earnestly wishes to see the undertaking of the authorities to fully exercise utmost restraint through minimum use of force," said the statement.

The mission also said it is "greatly distressed" to see the deaths of the Myanmar nationals.

The embassy "will continue to carry out its functions in representing the sovereign state of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and its members will serve the interests of the country and its people," said the statement.

More than 50 people have been killed in protests in Myanmar since the junta took power on Feb. 1, and the country saw its bloodiest day to date on Wednesday when the UN special envoy for the country reported 38 deaths.

The UN Security Council is set to convene a closed session on Friday, and the US urged member states to unite ahead of the meeting, though that seemed unlikely due to deep disagreements over the crisis.





