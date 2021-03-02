Muslim scholars union calls for marking Jerusalem Week

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) on Tuesday called for marking the Jerusalem International Week by doubling efforts to rally support to the Palestinian cause.

In a statement, the Doha-based organization called on all groups and organizations across the Arab and Islamic world to "double efforts to support the Palestinian cause through lectures, seminars, audios and TV programs".

It called for cooperation between Muslim scholars and Palestinians "to confront plots of Judaization against Al-Aqsa Mosque".

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Last month, the IUMS said the Jerusalem International Week will be marked from March 6-12, in a show of support to the Palestinian struggle against the decades-long Israeli occupation.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.



