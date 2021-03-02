ERDOĞAN PLEDGES STRONGER FREEDOMS AND RIGHTS IN TURKEYS HUMAN RIGHTS ACTION PLAN

RESOLVING INVESTORS' DISPUTES

"No one can be deprived of freedom for their thoughts," Turkey's Presidentsaid in a statement on Tuesday while announcing theErdoğan said that the "would strengthen the right to fair trial and judiciary system.went into every activity inprepared according to our nation's expectations," Erdoğan also said.Turkey's newwill be carried out over 2-year period, thestressed in his remarks."We aim to boost the effectiveness of system ofto top Constitutional Court," Erdoğan added.To strengthen, he added, the country will start comprehensive work to revise the political parties and electoral laws.A newwill cover the financial burden of long trials without the need to apply to the Constitutional Court, said Erdoğan.He also pledged that an independentwill be formed, including members from both bar associations and universities.

A new investment ombudsman's office will be set up to settle disputes between the administration and investors, he said.

Turkey will also provide open access to the decisions of the ombudsman and human rights and equality institutions while also protecting personal data privacy, he said.

He stressed that in order to boost the standards of freedom of expression and the press, Turkey is developing measures to facilitate journalists' professional activities.

Turning to the rights of non-Muslims in Turkey, a state that has long embraced people of all faiths and backgrounds, Erdoğan said: "Turkey is revising the Foundations Law on the establishment and election of board of directors of non-Muslim community associations."

Moreover, public and private sector staff and students will be allowed to take leave for the religious holidays that they observe, regardless of their faith.

Under the new action plan, Turkish police will be able to take statements anytime-24 hours a day, seven days a week-and the country will end time limits for disciplinary probes of torture allegations, according to the president.

"The ultimate aim of Turkey's action plan is a new civilian constitution," stressed Erdoğan, returning to a theme he has touched on repeatedly this year.