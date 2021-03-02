ERDOĞAN PLEDGES STRONGER FREEDOMS AND RIGHTS IN TURKEYS HUMAN RIGHTS ACTION PLAN

 Contact Us
News Turkey Erdoğan pledges stronger freedoms and rights in Turkey's Human Rights Action Plan

Turkey's President said on Tuesday that Turkey would strengthen freedoms of expression and organisation in the country and the right to a fair trial as part of what his government has called a that will improve the judiciary system.

Published March 02,2021
"No one can be deprived of freedom for their thoughts," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Tuesday while announcing the Human Rights Action Plan.

Erdoğan said that the "Human Rights Action Plan" would strengthen the right to fair trial and judiciary system.

"Broad-based consultations went into every activity in Human Rights Action Plan prepared according to our nation's expectations," Erdoğan also said.

Turkey's new Human Rights Action Plan will be carried out over 2-year period, the Turkish president stressed in his remarks.

"We aim to boost the effectiveness of system of individual applications to top Constitutional Court," Erdoğan added.

To strengthen democratic participation, he added, the country will start comprehensive work to revise the political parties and electoral laws.

A new Human Rights Compensation Commission will cover the financial burden of long trials without the need to apply to the Constitutional Court, said Erdoğan.

He also pledged that an independent Human Rights Monitoring Commission for Penal Institutions will be formed, including members from both bar associations and universities.

RESOLVING INVESTORS' DISPUTES

A new investment ombudsman's office will be set up to settle disputes between the administration and investors, he said.

Turkey will also provide open access to the decisions of the ombudsman and human rights and equality institutions while also protecting personal data privacy, he said.

He stressed that in order to boost the standards of freedom of expression and the press, Turkey is developing measures to facilitate journalists' professional activities.

Turning to the rights of non-Muslims in Turkey, a state that has long embraced people of all faiths and backgrounds, Erdoğan said: "Turkey is revising the Foundations Law on the establishment and election of board of directors of non-Muslim community associations."

Moreover, public and private sector staff and students will be allowed to take leave for the religious holidays that they observe, regardless of their faith.

Under the new action plan, Turkish police will be able to take statements anytime-24 hours a day, seven days a week-and the country will end time limits for disciplinary probes of torture allegations, according to the president.

"The ultimate aim of Turkey's action plan is a new civilian constitution," stressed Erdoğan, returning to a theme he has touched on repeatedly this year.