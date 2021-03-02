GREECE REPORTS YEARS HIGHEST DAILY CORONAVIRUS TALLY

Greece registered 2,353 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily high since the beginning of the year with the largest number of infections recorded in Athens, according to health authorities.

Athens recorded 1,159 new cases, nearly half of the total, while the second city, Thessaloniki, registered 304.

The number of infections since the start of the pandemic rose to 194,582, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

It said 23 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 6,557.

A total of 422 patients are on ventilators nationwide, compared to 406 on Monday, pushing intensive care units (ICUs) at hospitals to their limit.

Hospitals in the Attica region continue to be under pressure and that has prompted authorities to activate a plan to meet the increasing number of intubations.

Meanwhile, Greece's health experts committee will convene on Wednesday to evaluate epidemiological data with the possibility of setting new tougher restrictions.