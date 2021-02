Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexico registered another 782 coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 184,474, according to health ministry data.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 7,512 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,076,882 cases.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.