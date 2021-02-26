Brazil registers 65,169 new cases of coronavirus cases, 1,337 new deaths

An aerial view of the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil February 25, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil had 65,169 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,337 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday, one day after registering the second highest daily toll since the pandemic began a year ago.

The South American country has now registered 10,455,630 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 252,835, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.