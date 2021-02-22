Protests held over campus security law in Greece

Protesters clashed with police in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki on Monday during a demonstration held against a new campus security law, according to local media.

At least 30 people were detained after they occupied the principal's building at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said the media reports, citing police sources.

The clashes started when police entered the building to remove the protesters that had occupied the building for several hours.

Earlier this month, Greek lawmakers passed legislation that would allow police forces on university campuses to take action to stop illegal acts from taking place on campuses.

Some 166 deputies voted in favor while 132 voted against the bill.

Student unions as well as opposition parties decried the new law, saying it overrules their democratic rights on campus.